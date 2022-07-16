EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD edged lower to 1.4761 last week but turned sideway ahead of 1.4759 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and further fall is in favor. On the downside, decisive break of 1.4759 support should confirm that corrective rise from 1.4318 has completed at 1.5396 after rejection by 1.5354 support turned resistance. Deeper fall should then be seen back to retest 1.4318 low. On the upside, however, break of 1.5043 will bring stronger rebound back towards 1.5396.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 1.5354 support turned resistance, as well as 55 week EMA (now at 1.5378), maintain medium term bearishness. That is, larger down trend from 1.9799 is not completed yet. Break of 1.4318 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623, which is close to 1.3624 long term support (2017 low). This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.5396 resistance holds.

In the longer term picture, fall from 1.9799 (2020 high) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). Deeper fall should be seen to 1.3624 support. Decisive break there would pave the way back to 1.1602 (2012 low). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 month EMA (now at 1.5664) holds.