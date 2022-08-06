Sat, Aug 06, 2022 @ 15:19 GMT
EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD stayed in consolidation from 1.4508 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. While stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited below 1.4910 resistance to bring fall resumption. On the downside, break the 1.4508 will resume the decline from 1.5396 to retest 1.4318 low. However, firm break of 1.4910 will dampen this bearish view and bring stronger rally.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.9799 is still in progress. Break of 1.4318 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623, which is close to 1.3624 long term support (2017 low). This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.5396 resistance holds.

In the longer term picture, fall from 1.9799 (2020 high) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). Deeper fall should be seen to 1.3624 support. Decisive break there would pave the way back to 1.1602 (2012 low). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 month EMA (now at 1.5656) holds.

