EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD dropped to 1.4281 last week, but failed to sustain below 1.4318 low and recovered. Initial bias is neutral this week first, and further decline is still expected. On the downside, firm break of 1.4318 low will resume larger down trend to medium term projection level at 1.3623. On the upside, break of 1.4712 resistance will delay the bearish case and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound first.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.9799 is still in progress. Break of 1.4318 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623, which is close to 1.3624 long term support (2017 low). This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.5396 resistance holds.

In the longer term picture, fall from 1.9799 (2020 high) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). Deeper fall should be seen to 1.3624 support. Decisive break there would pave the way back to 1.1602 (2012 low). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 month EMA (now at 1.5656) holds.