EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD recovered to 1.5749 last week but retreated from there. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Corrective pattern from 1.5976 could still extend with another fall. But strong support could be seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.5976 at 1.5329 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.5749 will resume the rise from 1.5376 for retesting 1.5976 high.

In the bigger picture, it’s still early to confirm if rise from 1.4281 represents bullish trend reversal. But as long as 1.5271 support holds, such rally is in favor to continue. Break of 1.5976 will target 1.6434 key resistance next. On the other hand, firm break of 1.5271 will retain medium term bearishness instead.

In the longer term picture, focus stays on 55 month EMA (now at 1.5595). Sustained trading above there will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal, and at least bring further rally to 1.6434 cluster resistance, 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.6389. However, rejection by 55 month EMA will suggest that down trend from 1.9799 is still in progress for another low below 1.4281.