EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s up trend resumed last week and surged to as high as 1.6783. But as a temporary top was formed there. Initial bias remains neutral for consolidations. Downside of retreat should be contained by 1.6444 resistance turned support to bring rally resumption. On the upside, break of 1.6785 will resume larger up trend from 1.4281 to 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.5976 from 1.5254 at 1.6949.

In the bigger picture, the solid break of 1.6434 resistance argues that whole down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) has completed at 1.4281 (2022 low). Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691 next. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5976 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the longer term picture, it’s still early to decide if rise from 1.4281 is resuming whole up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Attention will be paid on the structure on the current rally to make an assessment later.