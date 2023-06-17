EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD continued to lose downside momentum last week, even though there was not solid bounce yet. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Strong support is expected from around 100% projection of 1.6785 to 1.6134 from 1.6513 at 1.5862 to complete the fall from 1.6785. On the upside, break of 1.6101 resistance will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.6785 are seen as a correction to up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support should be seen around 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828 to complete the first leg and bring rebound. However, sustained trading below 1.5828 will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.5238.

In the longer term picture, it’s still early to decide if rise from 1.4281 is resuming whole up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). But in either case, further rally is in favor as long as 1.5254 support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691.