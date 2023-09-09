EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD recovered after dipping to 1.6647 last week, but upside was capped by 1.6887 resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 1.6647 will extend the corrective fall from 1.7062 to 1.6259/6601 support zone. On the upside, firm break of 1.6887 resistance should confirm that correction from 1.7062 has completed at 1.6647. Further rally should be seen through 1.7062 to 1.7377 projection level.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the longer term picture, it’s still early to decide if rise from 1.4281 is resuming whole up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). But in either case, further rally is in favor as long as 1.5846 support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691.