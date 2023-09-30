EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.7062 resumed last week and hit as low as 1.6319. Outlook is unchanged that this decline is seen as a larger scale correction. Deeper fall is expected as long as 1.6650 resistance holds. Next target is 1.6000 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 is probably correcting whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.6650 resistance holds.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the longer term picture, loss of upside momentum as seen in 55 W MACD at this stage argues that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is more likely a corrective move. Further rise could still be seen as long as 1.5846 support holds. But upside will likely be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691. Firm break of 1.5846 support will argue that the rise has completed, and another medium term down leg has started.