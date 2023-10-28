EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD edged higher to 1.6843 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 1.6550 support holds. Above 1.6843 will target a test on 1.7062 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. However, break of 1.6550 support will bring deeper fall back to 1.6319 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from medium term rising trend line indicates that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.7062 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.7691. In any case, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6319 support holds.

In the longer term picture, loss of upside momentum as seen in 55 W MACD at this stage argues that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is more likely a corrective move. Further rise could still be seen as long as 1.5846 support holds. But upside will likely be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691. Firm break of 1.5846 support will argue that the rise has completed, and another medium term down leg has started.