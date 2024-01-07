EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s rebound last week indicates short term bottoming at 1.6127, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week for 1.6478 resistance. Firm break there will argue that whole correction from 1.7062 has completed, and target 1.6844 resistance for confirmation. Nevertheless, break of 1.6127 will resume the corrective fall to 1.6000 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 bring rebound. Break of 1.6844 will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high.

In the longer term picture, fall from 1.9799 (2020 high) is seen as a long term decline at the same scale as the rise from 1.1602 (2012 low). Rebound from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg. As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.5874) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.