EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s rebound from 1.6127 short term bottom extended higher last week, but failed to break through 1.6478 resistance and retreated. Initial bias is neutral this week first, but further rise is in favor as long as 1.16278 minor support holds. On the upside, firm break of 1.6478 will argue that whole correction from 1.7062 has completed, and target 1.6844 resistance for confirmation. Nevertheless, break of 1.6278 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.6127 low.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 bring rebound. Break of 1.6844 will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high.

In the longer term picture, fall from 1.9799 (2020 high) is seen as a long term decline at the same scale as the rise from 1.1602 (2012 low). Rebound from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg. As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.5874) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.