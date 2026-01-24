EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s decline from 1.8160 resumed through 1.7287 support last week. The fall is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.8554. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 100% projection of 1.8554 to 1.7245 from 1.8160 at 1.6851. On the upside, above 1.7287 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first, and bring consolidations, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, the break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.7464) argues that fall from 1.8554 medium term top is correcting whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline is in favor to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922, and possibly below. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.7537) holds, in case of strong rebound.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6610) holds, this second leg could still extend higher.