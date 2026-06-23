Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.6306 will argue that rise from 1.6108 is still in progress. Retest of 1.6516 will be seen first, and break will confirm this case. On the downside, below 1.6306 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.6186 support.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.