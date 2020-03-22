EUR/CHF edged lower again last week with very weak downside momentum. Overall outlook remains unchanged. With 1.0710 resistance intact, further decline is expected. Current down trend should target 100% projection of 1.1476 to 1.0811 from 1.1059 at 1.0394 next. However, on the upside, break of 1.0710 will indicate short term bottoming. Stronger rebound would be seen back to 1.0811/1059 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2004 is (2018 high) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0629 will pave the way to parity next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0811 support turned resistance holds, in case of rebound. However, considering bullish convergence condition in daily MACD, firm of 1.0811 resistance will indicate medium term bottoming.