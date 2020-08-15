EUR/CHF was still bounded in sideway consolidation below 1.0838 last week, without sign of breakout yet. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further rise is in favor with 1.0712 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.0838 will target 1.0915 resistance next. However, break of 1.0712 will suggest that rebound from 1.0602 has completed and turn bias back to the downside for this support.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) holds, price actions from 1.0503 are seen as a consolidation pattern. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.