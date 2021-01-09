EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF recovered last week but stayed below 1.0890 resistance. Initial bias is neutral this week first and some more consolidative trading could be seen. On the upside, break of 1.8920 resistance will target 1.0915. On the downside, below 1.0787 will target 1.0737 support first. Break there will extend the sideway pattern from 1.0915 with another falling leg, towards 1.0661 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.