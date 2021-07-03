EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF edged higher to 1.0985 last week, but was rejected by medium term channel resistance and reversed from there. Rebound from 1.0863 might have completed already. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 1.0863 support first. Break there will resume whole decline from 1.1149 to 1.0737 cluster support zone. For now, risk will be on the downside as long as 1.0985 holds.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rebound from 1.0505 (2020 low) might be completed at 1.1149 already. Rejection by 55 month EMA (now at 1.1074) at least keeps medium term bearishness open. Sustained break of 1.0737 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0751) will argue that the down trend from 2004 (2018 high) is ready to resume through 1.0505 low. Sustained trading below 55 week EMA (now at 1.0885) will affirm this bearish case. Nevertheless, strong support from 55 week EMA will revive the case for resuming the rise from 1.0505 at a later stage.