EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s rebound from 1.0694 resumed later week after some consolidations. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 1.0985 resistance first. Sustained break there will target a test on 1.1149 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.0837 support will argue that the rebound has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.0694 low.

In the bigger picture, the stronger than expected rebound from 1.0694 and break of 55 week EMA (now at 1.0861) mixes up the medium term outlook. On the upside, break of 1.1149 will resume the whole rise from 1.0505 (2020 low). On the downside, break of 1.0694 will revive some medium term bearishness for 1.0505 and below.

In the long term picture, rejection by 55 month EMA (now at 1.1056) retains long term bearishness. Break of 1.0505 low will resume down trend to 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223.