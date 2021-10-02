EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF’s decline from 1.0936 resumed last week and intraday bias stays on the downside this week for retesting 1.0694 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 1.1149. On the upside, above 1.0860 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.0936 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains mixed as EUR/CHF is still failing to get rid of 55 week EMA cleanly. On the upside, break of 1.1149 will resume the whole rise from 1.0505 (2020 low). On the downside, break of 1.0694 will revive some medium term bearishness for 1.0505 and below.

In the long term picture, rejection by 55 month EMA (now at 1.1039) retains long term bearishness. Break of 1.0505 low will resume down trend to 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223.