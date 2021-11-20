EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF dropped to as low as 1.0446 last week and break of 1.0505 support indicates long term down trend resumption. Current fall from 1.1149 should target 161.8% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0200 next. On the upside, break of 1.0596 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) should be resuming with break of 1.0505 (2020 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223. On the upside, break of 1.0694 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, rejection by 55 month EMA (now at 1.1015) maintains long term bearishness. Break of 1.0505 low will resume the down trend from 1.2004 to 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9650.