EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF rose to as high as 1.0449 last week. The break of 1.0400 resistance confirmed resumption of rise from 0.9970. Initial bias stays on the upside for 100% projection of 0.9970 to 1.0086 from 1.0400 at 1.0516 next. On the downside, below 1.0331 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But further rally will remain mildly in favor as long as 1.0186 support holds.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.

In the long term picture, capped below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until some sustained trading above the 55 month EMA (now at 1.0876).