EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF turned into consolidation below 0.9953 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Downside of retreat should be contained by 0.9798 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.9953 will resume the rise from 0.9407 to 1.0072 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9407. Further rally is expected as long as 0.9641 support holds, even as a corrective rebound. Next target 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072. Reaction from there, as well as 55 week EMA (now at 1.0121) will reveal whether the trend is reversing.

In the long term picture, capped well below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until firm break of 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low). In case of resumption, next target is 138.2% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9033.