EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s sharp retreat last week might have completed at 0.9873 already, after drawing support from 55 day EMA. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week for retesting 1.0095 resistance. On the downside, though, break of 0.9917 minor support will turn bias back to the downside to resume the correction to 38.2% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9832.

In the bigger picture, the initial rejection by 55 week EMA (now at 1.0039) mixed up the outlook. On the upside, sustained trading above 55 week EMA will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise form 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). However, firm break of 0.9832 support will revive medium term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9407 low instead.

In the long term picture, it’s still way to early too call for bullish trend reversal with upside capped well below 55 month EMA and 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low).