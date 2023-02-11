EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF’s corrective pattern from 1.0095 continued last week and dropped to 0.9858. Further decline could still be seen this week. But downside be contained by 38.2% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9832 to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.9905 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 0.9927) and above.

In the bigger picture, the rejection by 55 week EMA (now at 1.0039) mixed up the outlook. On the upside, sustained trading above 55 week EMA will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). However, firm break of 0.9832 support will revive medium term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9407 low instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, it’s still way to early too call for bullish trend reversal with upside capped well below 55 month EMA and 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low).