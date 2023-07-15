EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF broke through 0.9670 last week to resume the whole decline from 1.0095. But a temporary low was formed at 0.9606 with subsequent recovery. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Some consolidations could be seen, but outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9721 support turned resistance holds. Below 0.9606 will target 100% projection of 0.9995 to 0.9670 from 0.9840 at 0.9515.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9913). Down trend form 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to extend through 0.9407 at a later stage. Nevertheless, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, it’s still way too early too call for bullish trend reversal with upside capped well below 55 M EMA (now at 1.0459) and 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low). The multi-decade down trend could still continue.