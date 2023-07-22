EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF edged lower to 0.9601 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9684 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.9601 will resume larger decline from 1.0095, and target 100% projection of 0.9995 to 0.9670 from 0.9840 at 0.9515. On the upside, however, break of 0.9684 will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped well below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9889). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to extend through 0.9407 at a later stage. Nevertheless, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal.

In the long term picture, it’s still way too early too call for bullish trend reversal with upside capped well below 55 M EMA (now at 1.0459) and 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low). The multi-decade down trend could still continue.