EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF gyrated lower to 0.9541 last week but recovered ahead of 0.9520. Overall outlook is unchanged as range trading continued. On the upside, break of 0.9647 will resume the rebound from 0.9520. Further sustained break of 0.9670 will be the first sign of bullish reversal and target 0.9840 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, break of 0.9520 will resume the whole fall from 1.0095 towards 0.9407 low.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped well below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9849). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to continue. Sustained break of 0.9407 will target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9840 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.

In the long term picture, outlook remains bearish as it’s staying well below 55 M EMA (now at 1.0422). Break of 1.00095 resistance is needed to be the first sign of bottoming, or the multi-decade down trend is expected to continue.