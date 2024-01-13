EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s recovery from 0.9252 short term bottom extended higher last week, but upside was capped below 0.9402 support turned resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week and outlook staying bearish. On the downside, break of 0.9252 will resume larger down trend to 100% projection of 0.9995 to 0.9416 from 0.9683 at 0.9104 next.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. Current fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 (2020 high) to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018.

In the long term picture, outlook remains bearish as it’s staying well below 55 M EMA (now at 1.0265). Larger down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is in progress.