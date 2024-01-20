EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s rebound from 0.9252 short term bottom extended higher last week. The break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.9449) argues that it’s correcting whole down trend from 1.0095. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574. On the downside, below 0.9404 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. Current fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Another decline is in favor after rebound from 0.9252 completes. However, firm break of 0.9683, and sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9666) will argue that EUR/CHF is already in a medium term rally, even as a corrective move.

In the long term picture, outlook remains bearish as it’s staying well below 55 M EMA (now at 1.0265). Larger down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is in progress.