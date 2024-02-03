EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s pull backed from 0.9471 continued last week but lost momentum and turned sideway after hitting 0.9304. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. While another decline cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained above 0.9252 low to bring rebound. On the upside, firm break of 0.9363 minor resistance will argue that the correction has completed, and turn bias back to the upside for 0.9471 first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9252 are tentatively seen as a correction to the five-wave down trend from 1.0095 (2023 high). Further rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574. But overall medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds.

In the long term picture, fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Firm break of 1.0095 resistance is needed to be the first sign of long term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.