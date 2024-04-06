EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s up trend extended to 0.9847 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias is turned neutral this week for consolidation first. But near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.9709 support holds. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 0.9709 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there would now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9603) holds.

In the long term picture, fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Firm break of 1.0095 resistance is needed to be the first sign of long term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.