EUR/GBP’s strong rebound last week confirms short term bottoming at 0.8670. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8670 at 0.8987. Firm break there should also indicate completion of whole fall from 0.9499. Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.9182 and above. On the downside, though, break of 0.8825 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 0.8670 instead.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 is deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Decisive break of 0.9799 will target 100% projection of 0.5680 to 0.9799 from 0.6935 at 1.1054.