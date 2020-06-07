EUR/GBP stayed in range trading below 0.9054 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further rise is in favor as long as 0.8866 minor support holds. On the upside, above 0.9054 will extend the rebound form 0.8670 to 61.8% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8670 at 0.9182. However, firm break of 0.8866 will complete a head and should top pattern. That will indicate completion of the rise from 0.8670. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 0.8670 support.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 is deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Decisive break of 0.9799 will target 100% projection of 0.5680 to 0.9799 from 0.6935 at 1.1054.