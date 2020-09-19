EUR/GBP’s retreat from 0.9291 extended lower last week but outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and further rise is expected as long as 0.9067 minor support holds. On the upside, break of 0.9291 will resume whole rally from 0.8670. Intraday bias will be turned to the upside for 100% projection of 0.8670 to 0.9175 from 0.8866 at 0.9371. However, sustained break of 0.9067 will dampen this bullish view and turn bias to the downside for 0.8866 support instead.

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’re still seeing the fall from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend form 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Break of 0.9799 (2008 high) is expected down the road, as long as 0.8276 support holds.