EUR/GBP’s corrective decline from 0.9291 resumed last week by taking out 0.9007 support. Initial bias is now on the downside for deeper decline. Though, strong support should be seen above 0.8866 support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.9148 resistance will suggest completion of the correction. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 0.9291 high.

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Break of 0.9799 (2008 high) is expected down the road, as long as 0.8276 support holds.