EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP edged higher to 0.8592 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rise is expected as long as 0.8504 support holds. On the upside, above 0.8592 will resume the rise form 0.8448 to 0.8668 resistance next. Firm break there will be a strong sign of near term bullish reversal at least On the downside, however, break of 0.8504 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8448 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.

In the long term picture, outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8276 support holds. Break of 0.9499 is in favor at a later stage, to resume the up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low).