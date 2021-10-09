EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8499 support last week suggests that corrective rise from 0.8447 has completed with three waves up to 0.8656. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for retesting 0.8448 low first. Firm break there resume larger down trend from 0.9499, towards 0.8276 key support. On the upside, above 0.8543 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8656 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.

In the long term picture, outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8276 support holds. Break of 0.9499 is in favor at a later stage, to resume the up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low).