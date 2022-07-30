Sat, Jul 30, 2022 @ 16:20 GMT
EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8720 resumed last week and dropped to as low as 0.8344. But a temporary low was formed and initial bias is neutral this week for some consolidations. Further decline is expected as long as 0.8585 resistance holds. Below 0.8344 will resume the decline for retesting 0.8201 low.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Medium term term bearishness is maintained. Break of 0.8201 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8697 will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself.

In the long term picture, the lack of medium term downside momentum suggests that fall from 0.9499 (2020 high) is merely a correction to rise from 0.6935 (2015 high). In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9499 at 0.7917 to bring rebound. Sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 0.8604) will indicate that the correction has completed and bring retest of 0.9499.

