EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s rally accelerated further to as high as 0.8933 last week. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Current up trend from 0.8201 should target long term fibonacci level at 0.9003 next. On the downside, break of 0.8690 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the down trend from 0.9499 has (2020 high) has completed at 0.8201. Rise from there is developing into a medium term up trend. Further rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.9003 next. Sustained break there will bring retest of 0.9499. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 0.8585) holds.

In the long term picture, the fall form 0.9499 (2020 high), as a correction to rise from 0.6935 (2015 low), could have completed 0.8201. It’s still early to judge that up trend is ready to resume. But in that case, further rise would be seen to 0.9499 first, and then 0.9799 (2009 high).