EUR/GBP Breaks Higher

The pound tumbles as Britain’s new fiscal stimulus raises doubts about its debt burden. A previous break above June’s high at 0.8720 had flushed out the remaining selling interest. Following a brief consolidation, the euro’s surge above 0.8780 triggered a runaway rally to a two-year high at 0.9290. The RSI’s extreme overbought condition may cause profit-taking with 0.8930 near the base of the momentum and the 20-hour moving average as a fresh support. Further extension may carry the pair to March 2020’s high at 0.9500.