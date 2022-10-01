EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP spiked higher to 0.9267 last week but dropped sharply from there. As downside is contained above 0.8720 resistance turned support, there is no confirmation of reversal yet. Initial bias stays neutral this week. Break of 0.9065 minor resistance will bring retest of 0.9267. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that whole rise from 0.8201 has completed, and target 55 day EMA (now at 0.8631) first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.8720 resistance turned support holds, rise from 0.8201 is seen as resuming larger up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low). Break of 0.9499 (2020 high) should be seen at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that sideway pattern from 0.9499 is extending with another falling leg instead.

In the long term picture, the fall form 0.9499 (2020 high), as a correction to rise from 0.6935 (2015 low), could have completed 0.8201. It’s still early to judge that up trend is ready to resume. But in that case, further rise would be seen to 0.9499 first, and then 0.9799 (2009 high).