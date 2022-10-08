EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP dropped further to 0.8647 last week but recovered. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the downside, sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 0.8625) will extend the fall from 0.9267 (as another falling leg of a long term consolidation pattern), to 0.8201/8338 support zone. On the upside, above 0.8848 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for recovery instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.8720 resistance turned support holds, rise from 0.8201 is seen as resuming larger up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low). Break of 0.9499 (2020 high) should be seen at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that sideway pattern from 0.9499 is extending with another falling leg instead.

In the long term picture, the fall form 0.9499 (2020 high), as a correction to rise from 0.6935 (2015 low), could have completed 0.8201. It’s still early to judge that up trend is ready to resume. But in that case, further rise would be seen to 0.9499 first, and then 0.9799 (2009 high).