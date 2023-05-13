EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP dived through 0.8717 support to resume the whole decline form 0.8977. But a temporary low was formed after hitting 0.8660. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.8660 will resume recent decline to 100% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8717 from 0.8874 at 0.8614. Nevertheless, break of 0.8758 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. This is part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall would be seen through 0.8545 support. his will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8874 resistance holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).