EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s decline from 0.8977 continued last week and hit as low as 0.8520 so far. Initial bias is on the downside this week. Next target is 161.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8717 from 0.8874 at 0.8453. However, break of 0.8611 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall would be seen towards 0.8201 (2022 low). But strong support should be seen from there to bring reversal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).