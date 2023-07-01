EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP edged higher to 0.8657 last week but reversed again. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. The rejection by 55 D EMA (now at 0.8655) maintains near term bearishness. Break of 0.8517 will resume the whole decline from 0.8977. On the upside, above 0.8657 resistance will resume the rebound from 0.8517 towards 0.8717 support turned resistance.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201 (2022 low). But strong support should be seen from there to bring reversal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).