EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s decline from 0.8657 extended lower last week but failed to break through 0.8517 low. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and outlook stays bearish too. On the downside, firm break of 0.8517 will resume the whole decline from 0.8977. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.8874 to 0.8517 from 0.8650 at 0.8436. On the upside, above 0.8657 resistance will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201 (2022 low). But strong support should be seen from there to bring reversal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).