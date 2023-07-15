EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP edged lower to 0.8502 last week but quickly recovered. Initial bias stays neutral this week first and further decline is mildly in favor. Break of 0.8502 will resume whole fall from 0.8977 and target 61.8% projection of 0.8874 to 0.8517 from 0.8650 at 0.8436. However, firm break of 0.8583 will bring stronger rebound back to 0.8657 resistance.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201 (2022 low). But strong support should be seen from there to bring reversal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8657 resistance holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).