EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8543 support argues that larger down trend is ready to resume. Further decline is expected this week for 0.8502 first. Firm break there will confirm this bearish case and target 61.8% projection of 0.8874 to 0.8502 from 0.8667 at 0.8437. On the upside, above 0.8592 minor resistance will mix up the outlook and extend sideway trading.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. Break of 0.8502 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low).

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to resume at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).