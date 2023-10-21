EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8491 resumed by breaking through 0.8704 resistance last week. But it retreated after hitting 0.8739, just ahead of 61.8% projection of 0.8491 to 0.8704 from 0.8614 at 0.8746. Initial bias is turned neutral this week for consolidations first. Downside of retreat should be contained well above 0.8614 support to bring another rally. Firm break of 0.8746 will target 100% projection at 0.8827 next.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8614 support holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to resume at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).