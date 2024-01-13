EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP fell to 0.8585 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week and more consolidations could be seen. But further decline is expected as long as 0.8638 minor resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8585 will resume the fall from 0.8713 to 0.8548 support. Firm break there will target 0.8491 low next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8764 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Fall from 0.9267 is the third leg of the pattern from 0.9499. Break of 0.8201 (2022 low) will target 100% projection of 0.9499 to 0.8201 from 0.9267 at 0.7969.